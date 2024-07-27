In the middle of our busy summer season here along the coast, it is easy to miss a story here and there. For everyone trying to play a little catch-up, here is your week in review:
Monday: Delmarva, along with the rest of the world, was still processing President Biden's announcement that he would not seek a second term. Instead, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Senators Carper and Coons, along with Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, praised Biden's decision.
Tuesday: In an exclusive interview with Coast TV, one of the Delaware delegates shared her thoughts on transitioning support from President Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris. The full interview is available on coasttv.com.
Wednesday: Thousands of people attended the 99th Annual Pony Swim in Chincoteague. Despite the gray weather, the event was enjoyed by all as saltwater cowboys corralled the ponies in this timeless tradition.
Thursday: Oscar Mayer's famed Wienermobile made an appearance in Lewes. The iconic vehicle is currently touring other parts of the state.
Friday: Much-needed dredging began in Ocean City, conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers near a docking point in West Ocean City. Local boaters expect the project to make a significant impact.