It's been a busy and hot week here along the coast, for all of the stories you may have missed this is your week in review:
Monday — The Georgetown Town Council approved an ordinance allowing recreational marijuana sales within town limits. The council completed the second reading of the ordinance, which sets regulations on where and when sales can occur, as well as the number of stores permitted to operate in the town.
Tuesday — CoastTV reported that the new Rehoboth Beach Patrol station currently under construction is significantly over budget. The project is $550,000 over budget due to subsurface challenges and unforeseen soil conditions. Despite the budget issues, the station is still expected to be completed on time.
Wednesday — Concerns were raised about rip tides along Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Patrol reported that there have already been 70 rip current rescues this summer. Rip currents, powerful channels of fast-moving water, can occur regardless of wave conditions. Signs of a rip current include white foam on the water's surface. If caught in a rip current, swimmers are advised to swim parallel to the shore.
Thursday — In Rehoboth Beach, new bins were introduced on the boardwalk specifically for pizza boxes. Traditional trash bins often become overcrowded with pizza boxes, but these new bins aim to alleviate that issue and help keep the beaches clean.
Friday — Rain finally reached the coast, providing a welcome relief after days of scorching temperatures. Despite the storms, visitors continued to enjoy the beach, and businesses benefited as tourists sought refuge from the rain in local shops.