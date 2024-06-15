It is easy to miss a story or two throughout the week, but for everything you may have missed, this is your week in review.
Monday
Local businesses and volunteers are spending every Monday morning at an expanded food pantry at St. Edmond's Church. This initiative supports temporary J-1 student workers who help staff places like Funland and local shops. Here, they can receive free food and toiletries.
Tuesday
The jury in the Hunter Biden case deliberated for less than three hours before finding Hunter Biden guilty of all three felony counts in Wilmington. It was a historic, if not infamous, moment—the first time the child of a sitting president has been convicted of a federal crime. A Delaware jury found Hunter Biden guilty on all three charges related to the possession of a gun while using narcotics.
Wednesday
Governor Wes Moore and other Maryland state leaders celebrated the full reopening of the Port of Baltimore's shipping channel. This followed a massive cleanup effort to remove an estimated 50,000 tons of steel and concrete from the Patapsco River after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge 11 weeks ago.
Thursday
In an unexpected turn of events, former President Donald Trump endorsed Maryland's former Governor Larry Hogan, who is running for Senate. The endorsement came as a surprise because Hogan has not supported Trump in the past. Even after the endorsement, Hogan's camp stated that he had no plans to support Trump this year.
Friday
The ACLU of Delaware is raising concerns over a Milford School District policy requiring staff to ensure all learning environments are free from content, items, or conduct that could create "intimidating, hostile, or offensive educational environments." The ACLU urges the district not to restrict students' freedom of speech.