DELMARVA-- From politics to police work, here's a look at this week's top stories:
MONDAY: Houseboat Ban
Ocean City Town Council voted unanimously on Monday to approve an ordinance banning the short-term rental of houseboats. This decision follows a dispute that began in the spring when the adventure company Sea Rocket attempted to rent a houseboat docked at Dorchester Street. Sea Rocket claims that the town does not have jurisdiction over this matter.
TUESDAY: Blunt Rochester files for Senate
On Tuesday, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester officially filed to run for the U.S. Senate, marking the one-year anniversary of her campaign. Blunt Rochester also announced the launch of her "Delivering for Delaware" tour, which will continue through to Election Day.
WEDNESDAY: Local Juneteenth Celebration
Wednesday saw the second annual Juneteenth celebration in Milford, featuring vendors, music, and fellowship. Participants emphasized that the event was inclusive for all, and organizers announced plans to return next year.
THURSDAY: Rehoboth Sexual Assault
On Thursday, the search continued for a suspect in a sexual assault case in Rehoboth Beach. According to police, a person under the age of 18 was sexually assaulted on the beach near Brooklyn Avenue.
FRIDAY: Heat Wave begins
Despite the heat on Friday, beachgoers flocked to the shore. Lifeguards reported taking extra breaks, providing water for the public, and even tracking the sand temperature to require footwear when necessary.