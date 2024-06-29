As we move into the busy season here along the coast it is easy to miss a key story here and there. For all the things that may have slipped by you, this is your week in review.
Monday: Police reported the discovery of a skimming device at the Georgetown Dollar General. This follows the recent finding of another skimmer at the Felton Dollar General. Both skimmers were located in self-checkout lanes. The Secret Service is already involved in the Felton investigation, but it is unclear if the two incidents are related.
Tuesday: Ocean City reported a significant rebound in parking revenue after a sluggish spring. New data indicates a 14 percent increase in May's numbers compared to last year. The Parking Division attributed the surge to Memorial Day weekend.
Wednesday: The Delaware Attorney General's Office determined that the City of Rehoboth Beach violated the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) during the hiring process of new City Manager Taylour Tedder. The violation occurred when the city discussed Tedder's contract and compensation package in an executive session, which is not open to the public.
Thursday: Ocean Pines, typically a peaceful area, has experienced a surge in car break-ins. Police reported at least five incidents this week, with one attempt caught on camera. The footage shows an individual trying a car door before quickly walking away.
Friday: CoastTV highlighted Uncle David's Ice Cream Shop in downtown Rehoboth Beach. The shop is the latest venture of the Boardwalk Buddy Walk and provides employment opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome.