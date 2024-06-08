It has been another busy week here on Delmarva, for any of the stories you may have missed here is your week in review:
Monday: The town of Ocean City continues to clash with Sea Rocket, a company that wants to rent out houseboats in the area. During the town council meeting on Monday night, an ordinance to prohibit houseboats was approved in its first reading. Sea Rocket's CEO is considering legal action in response.
Tuesday: A pair of cars crashed into a Cricket Wireless store in Salisbury. One car collided with a parked car, pushing it through the store's wall. Four people, including the driver, were taken to the hospital.
Wednesday: Demonstrators lined the entryway to an offshore wind open house in Lewes. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) hosted the event to educate attendees about the permitting process for U.S. Wind's offshore project. However, many demonstrators outside had already formed strong opinions both for and against the project.
Thursday: Stores on the Ocean City boardwalk could face increased fines for certain violations. If merchandise and signs extend too far onto the boardwalk, the proposed change would eliminate warnings and impose a $500 fine for first offenses. The first reading of this proposal is set for June 17.
Friday: After a lengthy process, the Milton Town Council unanimously approved the construction of a McDonald's at the corner of Union Street Extension and Route 16. The decision comes despite objections from some locals.