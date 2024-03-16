DELMARVA-- From a school threat to wind protests, here's a look at the week's top stories.
Monday: New Details on Milford School Threat
Police revealed new information regarding a recent school lockdown. According to reports, the lockdown was initiated after a former district employee dropped off a threatening letter. This incident sparked a days-long manhunt, resulting in the individual facing four counts of harassment.
Tuesday: Wind Farm Protests
Protestors both for and against offshore wind projects converged at a DNREC meeting on Tuesday. The primary focus of the meeting was on the power lines proposed by U.S. Wind to be installed at Three R's Beach in Delaware Seashore State Park.
Wednesday: Historic Demolition
Following a dispute with the city of Lewes, the Daisey family proceeded to demolish their home. Despite the family citing that the home no longer suited their needs, a commission contended that this action violated historic district standards. An appeal paved the way for this week's demolition. The Daisey family plans to construct a new home on Chestnut Street in its place.
Thursday: Permit to Purchase Passes
The Delaware Senate made headlines by passing a controversial gun bill. Under the new legislation, individuals seeking to purchase a handgun must undergo an application process and complete a firearms training program.
Friday: Slam Dunk on Hiatus
The annual high school basketball showcase, Slam Dunk to the Beach, will not be held in 2024. Organizers cited the increasing costs associated with the event as the reason for placing it on a temporary hiatus.