DELMARVA - It was another busy week here along the coast, for those stories you just might have missed, here is your week in review.
Monday: Drones took to the skies on Monday to clean the Milton water tower, effectively spraying away the green gunk that had accumulated. Mid Atlantic Pro Wash, the company behind the innovative approach, deemed it a safer alternative to sending personnel up to such heights. This marks the first time drones have been utilized for cleaning purposes on Milton's water tower.
Tuesday: The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the site plan for the initial phase of the Granary at Draper Farm on Tuesday. Once completed, the expansive project is slated to introduce over a thousand homes along Sand Hill Road, effectively doubling Milton's size. Notably, there is no affiliation between Draper Media and the development.
Wednesday: Commuters along Coastal Highway may have noticed a sign advertising an upcoming referendum. According to reports, the Cape Henlopen School District wants to acquire property on Cedar Grove Road. The district plan is to construct a new district office and swimming pool, citing the need to accommodate rising enrollment.
Thursday: Dr. Bradley Layfield was officially fired by the Indian River School District. Layfield's attorney, Thomas Neuberger, contested the decision, stating it came after allegations of inappropriate conduct, which Neuberger vehemently refuted point by point.
Friday: Allergy season is starting earlier and earlier each year. Experts say that is due to warmer weather brought on by climate change. Trees including maple and juniper are reportedly the main contributors to heightened pollen levels, resulting in an extended pollen season.