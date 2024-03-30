Monday: U.S. WIND PIER PLANS
The energy company U.S. Wind held a public hearing to gather feedback on a proposed new pier to support their offshore wind project off the coast of Delmarva. The aim is to construct a maintenance pier in West Ocean City. However, local fishermen expressed concerns, stating that the project would remove two vital packing houses, impacting their livelihoods.
Tuesday: REFERENDUM FAIL
Tuesday: Voters in Sussex County rejected the Cape Henlopen School District referendum. The district sought approval to build a new district office, transportation center, and public indoor swimming pool. The proposed tax increase, with 80 percent earmarked for school safety faced significant opposition. The district now faces a reassessment of its plans.
Wednesday: DEAUVILLE BEACH ANSWERS
Deauville Beach will undergo changes with DNREC taking over. At a virtual meeting Wednesday night, the state agency provided some answers to Rehoboth beachgoers. Annual season passes will see a decrease to $150, while daily fees will be $15 on weekdays and $20 on weekends.
Thursday: FLOODING ALONG THE COAST
Coastal areas experienced heavy rains and flooding. Ocean City and Fenwick saw roads, yards, and driveways inundated with water.
Friday: FIRST PITCH PRIDE
Zeke Clark, a Lewes boy who lost his leg in a lawnmower accident last year, threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Phillies home opener. His bravery in front of 40,000 fans was commendable.