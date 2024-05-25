DELMARVA- Every week on Delmarva is a busy week and for all of the stories you may have missed along the way, here is your week in review.
State Agencies Host Free Clinic for Pardons
On Monday, several state agencies collaborated to host a free clinic in Georgetown for individuals seeking pardons for criminal charges. The Senate Majority Caucus highlighted that similar classes have previously helped hundreds initiate the pardon process.
Cape Henlopen School District Referendum Fails Again
On Tuesday, attention was focused on the Cape Henlopen School District referendum's second round. Despite anticipation, the referendum failed to pass once more. It aimed to raise property taxes to fund new school projects, which the district deems necessary to keep up with growth.
Delaware Senate Passes Legislation on Pretrial Detention
On Wednesday, the Delaware Senate unanimously passed legislation to detain certain criminal defendants before their trials if they are charged with dangerous felony offenses. The legislation also significantly reduces the reliance on cash bail. A trio of bills will now proceed to the House.
Delaware House Passes Abortion Access Bill
On Thursday, the Delaware State House passed HB 110, a key piece of legislation aimed at expanding access to abortion care. The bill requires insurance carriers to provide coverage for abortion-related services.
Winds blow the roof off of an Ocean City building
Friday, incredible wind gusts hit the coast. The roof of a building was ripped clean off in Ocean City. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has reported that those gusts were around 60 miles per hour.