The summer season is underway here along the coast. With that in mind, it is easy to miss a story here or there. This is your week in review.
Memorial Day was observed across Delmarva:
Monday was Memorial Day, and all across Delmarva, people found various ways to pay their respects to the men and women who paid the ultimate price in service to their country. The region saw parades, flags, and numerous public events commemorating the day.
Georgetown public hearing on marijuana a business ordinance:
On Tuesday, Georgetown held a public hearing on an ordinance outlining regulations for marijuana businesses. This approach contrasts sharply with many other local municipalities that have already banned the sale and cultivation of marijuana within their limits. The town is considering allowing marijuana businesses that match the surrounding architecture, operate within specific business hours, and maintain clean premises free of litter and graffiti.
Rehoboth Beach Lifeguards face a different summer:
Wednesday marked the return of lifeguards to their stands in Rehoboth Beach, but this summer is proving to be different. The new Rehoboth Beach Patrol Station is still under construction, forcing the patrol to operate out of a trailer on Grenoble Place. Lifeguards have to take breaks outside and even use their cars as makeshift stations due to the lack of lockers.
Bethany Beach construction causes controversy:
On Thursday, controversy arose in Bethany Beach where construction is underway on Collins Street. The project aims to create walking and biking lanes to enhance safety, but not everyone is pleased. Some residents are unhappy about losing parking spaces outside their homes.
Coastal towns prepare for "Junebugs":
Friday saw coastal towns preparing for an influx of "Junebugs," the teenagers who flock to the coast and often engage in reckless behavior. In Ocean City, a program called RAM (Reducing Alcohol Availability to Minors) aims to curb such activities while Dewey Beach enforces a curfew for those under 18.