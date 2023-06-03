DELMARVA-- From remembering the sacrifice of fallen military members to a mystery on the beaches, here's a look at this week's top stories in review:
Monday: Memorial Day: A number of Memorial Day ceremonies and events took place, including the return of the American Legion Parade in Lewes. One ceremony in Rehoboth specifically honored women in the military.
Tuesday: Dealers Concerned About EV Mandate: Ahead of a potential electric car mandate in Delaware, one dealer says Jeep has already told the dealership that they're only going to be sending 4XE's, a car $18,000 more than a gas-powered wrangler. Dealers worry that people will simply buy used cars or switch models, adding to a number of concerns many have about the proposed 2035 sales mandate.
Wednesday: Dolphin Deaths: This week, five dolphins were found stranded up and down the coast. Three of the five were calves. The MERR Institute, who responds to marine mammal strandings, says unfortunately the deaths are common this time of year. However, what's uncommon is likely strong wind and rip currents blew them to shore.
Thursday: Haze Creates Dangerous Air Quality: On Thursday, Delaware went under Code Orange air quality conditions. The haze and smoke from Canadian and New Jersey wildfires created the bad conditions, especially detrimental to those with respiratory issues.
Friday: More Arrests in Sussex Central Post-Graduation Fight: A second suspect turned themselves in after a fight that happened after Sussex Central High School's graduation fight. Investigators say a 16 year old girl was seen punching and kicking a 48 year old woman that night. She's facing assault and disorderly conduct charges. A man was arrested earlier this week for his role in the fight.