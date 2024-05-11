Every week here along the coast is a busy week, for the stories you may have missed along the way, here is your week in review.
Volunteers spent the day dissecting a 50-foot fin whale that washed ashore on Sunday and died overnight. The Merr Institute reported the whale was severely ill. Due to its size, authorities had to wait for natural processes to take over.
Tuesday: Progress on the Millsboro bypass project
The Delaware Department of Transportation is adding two miles of road to divert traffic around downtown Millsboro and over Millsboro Creek. According to DelDot the project is currently on track for completion by next summer.
Wednesday: Student overcome obstacles on the way to graduating from the culinary and warehousing program
Six students graduated from the Culinary and Warehousing Logistics Training Program, operating under the Food Bank of Delaware in Milford. There was a lot of applause and appreciation for their efforts at the graduation ceremony. Many participants have already secured new job offers.
Thursday: Belhaven Hotel update
An update on the Belhaven Hotel project revealed renderings of the massive 114,000 square feet project. The city's Planning Commission approved the project to proceed to the public hearing stage.
Friday: Pallet Village controversy
Defenders of the Springboard's Pallet Village project refuted claims that it attracts more homeless people to the area. According to the Springboard Collaborative, up to 100 participants from Sussex County, specifically Georgetown, have gone through the program.