From music news to traffic updates, here's a look at this week's top stories on Delmarva.
MONDAY: Ambient Music in Lewes: Downtown Lewes is set to resonate with new rhythms as the City Council passed an ordinance permitting restaurants and breweries to play soft, ambient music on their outdoor decks or patios. The move, aimed at enhancing the city's dining and entertainment experience, comes with a set of regulations establishments must adhere to.
TUESDAY: McDonald's in Milton Setback: Plans for a new McDonald's in Milton faced another setback as the Planning and Zoning Committee postponed a vote on final site plan approval. Citing the need for additional data before making a decision, the committee's move prolongs the evaluation process for the proposed fast-food establishment.
WEDNESDAY: Crashes on the Circle: Georgetown authorities are exploring options to address recurring car crashes at the circle. One proposed solution involves significantly raising the height of curbs to prevent rollovers, though no official decision has been made yet.
THURSDAY: Preview of Ocean City's New Firehouse: Ocean City received a sneak peek at the city's upcoming firehouse, slated to open soon on 65th Street in Midtown. The state-of-the-art facility boasts various amenities, including a crucial decontamination suite aimed at safeguarding firefighters from health hazards such as cancer.
FRIDAY: Five Points Roundabout Open: The long-awaited opening of the Five Points Roundabout brought partial relief to commuters as traffic began flowing through the newly constructed junction. However, the completion of the connector from the circle to Route 9 remains pending, with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) projecting its finalization by May.