Here's a look at this week's top stories:
Monday: Dress Code Petition: Milford parents began a petition against the Milford School District dress code. Many parents argue that the existing dress code places undue financial burdens on them, as their children seldom wear the expensive clothing mandated by the code.
Tuesday: McGuiness Files Lawsuit: Former Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness has taken legal action by filing a civil lawsuit against the Attorney General's office and prosecutors. McGuiness alleges that during the misconduct trial against her, she was subjected to slander by the Attorney General and that her constitutional rights were violated by the Chief Investigator.
Wednesday: Dewey Police Try to Stop Loitering: Dewey Beach has been grappling with a rise in loitering among large groups of teenagers in the vicinity of the intersection between Route One and Dagworthy Street. In response to this concern, local authorities have forged an agreement with businesses in the area to address the issue. Under the agreement, law enforcement has the authority to issue warnings to individuals whom they believe lack legitimate reasons for being on private property.
Thursday: Griffith Lake Closed: Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) temporarily closed Griffith Lake in Milford to anglers. The closure is due to the need for an inspection of the dam, which has necessitated lowering the water level for safety reasons. DelDOT says the lowered water level has unfortunately made it unsafe for boaters to access the lake.
Friday: Knupp Case Charges Dismissed for Now: In a surprising turn of events, a judge has dismissed the charges against Tyler Mailloux, the man accused of the tragic hit-and-run crash hat claimed the life of teenager Gavin Knupp. The judge's procedural ruling is based on the assertion that the prosecutors filed the case in the incorrect court. Prosecutors have already appealed the dismissal.