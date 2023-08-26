Here's a look at this week's top stories:
Monday: Dewey Beach Curfew: The people of Dewey Beach reacted to the town's new curfew on Monday. Now, kids seventeen and under have to be inside by 11 p.m., whereas before, that time was midnight Friday and Saturday.
Tuesday: Plastic and Styrofoam Ban: Delaware Gov. John Carney banned the use of disposable plastic and styrofoam products in restaurants. This includes plastic cups, straws, plates, and utensils, as well as styrofoam take out containers.
Wednesday: Future of Ice Cream Store Site: A motel has been proposed to be built in the former location of Two Dips Ice Cream in Lewes. The shop closed a year ago, but the motel is still in its early stages of gaining approval to use the spot. A public hearing will be held for the project on October 18.
Thursday: Marijuana Car Searches: Maryland has made it legal for police to search a car for marijuana if they can smell it, but only if you're under twenty-one. Though the drug is now legal in Maryland for anyone above that age, as long as a car is filled with minors, police are still allowed to search it.
Friday: Fewer Lifeguards: As the summer comes to a close, Rehoboth Beach has reduced the amount of guarded areas. This is despite the fact that there is still a whole week before Labor Day, the official "end" of the summer season.