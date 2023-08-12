From the White Marlin Open to a heartbreaking rescue, here's a look at some of the week's top stories on Delmarva.
Monday: 50th White Marlin Open Launches with Record-Breaking Prize Pool of $10.5 Million: The much-anticipated 50th White Marlin Open kicked off on Monday, setting the stage for an exhilarating showdown in what is touted as the world's premier billfish tournament. With an unprecedented $10.5 million in prize money up for grabs, anglers from around the globe have descended upon the coastal waters for a chance to reel in not only the biggest catches but also a substantial slice of the substantial purse.
Tuesday: Dewey Beach Police Department Expands Force, Aims for Enhanced Patrol: In a strategic move aimed at bolstering community safety, the Dewey Beach Police Department has taken a significant step forward by expanding its officer count from ten to thirteen. The funds previously allotted to external law enforcement agencies that aided in street patrolling have been rerouted.
Wednesday: Anticipated Spring Opening for Five Points Roundabout: Delaware's Department of Transportation (DELDOT) has announced the roundabout off Route Nine is on track to open its lanes come spring. However, the impending construction phase will necessitate temporary closures along Plantation Road and Robinsonville Road for approximately one month. These closures, which are slated to commence after Labor Day, are expected to optimize traffic flow in the long run.
Thursday: 35 Dogs Rescued in Lewes: 35 dogs were recently rescued from a Lewes residence that lacked basic necessities like electricity and running water. The Brandywine Valley SPCA has now taken custody of these rescued canines, and adoptions are expected this week. The Office of Animal Welfare has indicated its intention to press charges against the owner of the dogs, highlighting the importance of proper pet care and responsibility.
Friday: Mispillion River Drawbridge Reopens, Easing Traffic Woes for Milford: After months of traffic congestion woes, Milford residents have reason to celebrate as the Mispillion River Drawbridge is set to reopen its passage. The Delaware Department of Transportation (DELDOT) announced the imminent reopening on Friday afternoon, signaling relief for both drivers and boaters who have endured disruptions due to the bridge's closure. This development is poised to reestablish smooth vehicular and marine traffic flow in the area.
From the White Marlin Open to a heartbreaking rescue, here's a look at some of the week's top stories on Delmarva.