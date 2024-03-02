Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish but choppy seas will continue until around 7 PM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&