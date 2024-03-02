DELAWARE - It was a busy week along the coast. For those stories you may have missed CoastTV has your week in review.
Monday: Delaware's first Marijuana Commissioner, Robert Coupe, addressed the Georgetown Town Council on Monday. He broke down some what some of the regulations that will govern the now legal drug will be. Commissioner Coupe also gave an update on how business licenses, to sell marijuana, will be handed out.
Tuesday: The Georgetown Dog Park Committee held a meeting to give and update and further discuss a plan for a new dog park. The group considered some possible locations. No final decision has been agreed upon yet. The park will remain in the planning phase until the committee can raise enough money to build a new dog park. The committee expects that the total costs will be around $20,000 dollars.
Wednesday: The City of Rehoboth Beach recently raised rental taxes from six to seven percent. The City made this decision during a meeting where adjustments to parking fees were also approved. These changes come as the City faces a $4.4 million dollar deficit in its proposed $37 million dollar budget for the 2025 fiscal year.
Thursday: Dewey Beach officials are working on new safety measures with the goal of improving pedestrian safety in the town. A state project is underway to extend median rope barriers. These barriers have been put in place to discourage jaywalking. Dewey Beach is also looking at a number of other changes that they hope will make walking through the beach town safer.
Friday: The Center for the Inland Bays is looking to build a living shoreline in Dewey Beach to address flooding and beach erosion. Most of the funding for this project will come from the Center for the Inland Bays. In addition to that funding the town is also planning to provide some money. The goal is to install a barrier made of natural materials from Dagsworthy Street to McKinley Avenue.