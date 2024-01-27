DELAWARE - It was a busy week along the coast, for those stories you may have missed here is your week in review.
Monday: Businesses along the coast bounced back after a challenging weekend of freezing weather that kept customers away and cut into profits. The popular restaurant, Egg, reported only half its normal foot traffic. However, the establishment did get a visit from President Joe Biden while he was in town.
Tuesday: As the snow from recent storms melted away, the salt left on the roads posed risks to vehicles. That salt can be corrosive, especially the undercarriage of cars and trucks. Experts recommend a thorough wash to prevent costly damage.
Wednesday: A debate is brewing at the historic Lewes Farmer's Market about banning dogs from its events. It's a move that's under consideration due to a handful of incidents during the last market season involving unruly pups. No official decision has been made, but market organizers are seeking the authority to address the issue and ensure a safe environment for all attendees.
Thursday: In an update to a story from earlier this month, a second Cape Henlopen High School student has been arrested after bringing a gun to school. According to police, a 15-year-old student passed the gun to a 17-year-old student at a Rehoboth Beach home the day before the incident, and they conspired to conceal it at school the following day. Both teens are facing charges but won't be charged as adults. The incident raises concerns about school safety.
Friday: DelDOT plans to enhance safety along a stretch of Route 1 following three recent deadly accidents. A cable barrier will be added to prevent cars from running off the road and into oncoming traffic. The project is set to begin in mid-February.