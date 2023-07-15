DELMARVA-- Here are a few of the biggest stories on Delmarva this week:
Monday: No Bonfire Ban: The city of Lewes deferred a decision to ban bonfires the rest of the summer. The proposal came after concerns that big bonfires would negatively impact air quality amid lingering smoke.
Tuesday: Feral Cat Colony: Cat lovers are trying to re-home a feral cat colony in Millsboro as the property they live on is being razed for development. The sanctuary called Towncats Inc is working to get the over 30 felines trapped and in new homes before construction either scares the cats away or kills them.
Wednesday: Business Down: Business owners in Rehoboth Beach say it's been a slower than normal start to the season. One restaurant owner says business is down this year by about twenty percent. Hotel bookings are down too.
Thursday: Record Breaking Heat: Parts of the Peninsula had heat indexes up to 105 degrees on Thursday, shattering summer records.
Friday: Jimmie Allen Countersues: Country star and Milton native Jimmie Allen has countersued the two women who have accused him of sexual assault. In court documents obtained by Coast-TV News, Allen reiterates that his relationships were consensual. Allen is countersuing on emotional distress, defamation, and more.