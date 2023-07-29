Here's a look at this week's top stories:
Monday: Marijuana Discussions: Georgetown Town Council discussed how they are going to handle marijuana. Town officials are talking about how their mindset differs from other towns putting bans into effect, saying it's naive to think pot isn't already in town.
Tuesday: Dewey Beach Exploring Parking Changes: Commissioners discussed extending the parking season by an entire month. They say the proposed schedule of May 1 to Oct. 1 would earn the town 90 thousand dollars.
Wednesday: Pony Swim: Chincoteague ponies took to the water for the 98th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim. Roughly 50 thousand people came from all over to watch the event.
Thursday: Heat Wave: Unprecedented heat approached on Delmarva. Temperatures climbed well into the 90's, with feels-like temperatures in the hundreds.
Friday: Terry Megee Passes Away: Owner of Megee Motors in Georgetown, Terry Megee, passed away after he had a heart attack while driving. He was mourned all over Sussex County not only for his business but for all of the good he did outside of it. Megee was 67.