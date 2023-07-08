DELMARVA - Here's a look at the week's top stories:
Monday: Gun Permit Bill on Hold: A bill to have a permit system in place to buy a handgun did not get voted on in the Delaware House of Representatives. Critics say it's unconstitutional, but Democratic leaders have already announced a commitment to pass the legislation after the General Assembly reconvenes in January.
Tuesday: Fourth of July: Boats decorated in their Fourth of July best competed for prizes along the canal in Lewes. Then cars, trucks and unicyclists paraded downtown in the annual Doo Dah parade before fireworks launched over Lewes Beach.
Wednesday: Mass Shooting in Salisbury: 14-year-old Xavier Maddox was shot and killed during a block party on Chippewa Boulevard in Salisbury. The Wicomico County Sheriff's office says a total of seven people were shot. Sheriff Mike Lewis believes the shooting involved gang members and more than one gunman.
Thursday: Hilliard Killer Sentenced: The man accused of killing Wicomico County Corporal Glenn Hilliard, Austin Davidson, will spend the rest of his life in prison, plus 66 years and he is not eligible for parol. That's according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney.
Friday: Piping Plover Nest Destroyed: The beach between Herring Point and Gordons Pond has been reopened. It was previously closed to protect an endangered piping plover nest. DNREC says the nest has been destroyed and believes foxes killed the chicks and one of the piping plover parents.