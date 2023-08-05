Here's a look at this week's top stories:
Monday: Fenwick's New Chief Prepares: New Fenwick Island Police Chief Michael Morrissey says his priority is to make Route One safer in the beach town--including speed and crosswalk enforcement. Morrissey was previously with the Wilmington and Amtrak police departments, and has been coming to Fenwick for 20 years. He starts September 1st.
Tuesday: Dewey's Plea for More Police: The Dewey Beach Police Department is asking to hire three additional police officers. In a letter to the town council, Chief Constance Speake said she thinks the move would help increase safety, as the town is combatting an increase in gang activity and rowdy teenagers this summer.
Wednesday: Millsboro Sewage Spill: A sewage spill in Millsboro prompted the closure of recreational clamming and mussel harvest in the Indian River Bay. DNREC says the sewage spill has been contained, but the harvest prohibition lasts until August 24th.
Thursday: Royal Farms Opposition: A grassroots group called Sussex 2030 is strategizing how to best oppose a proposed Royal Farms. The gas station would be on Angola Road and Route 24. Those in the area say it will be out of place, and cause traffic problems.
Friday: New Program for Low-Income Seniors: Over 1.2 million dollars in grant money will launch the Older Adults Home Modification Program. The program helps non profits and public housing authorities make repairs to homes that will help low-income elderly homeowners.