DELMARVA-- From a dedication to startling statistics, here's a look at some of this week's top stories:
Monday: Sign Dedicated for Cpl. Glenn Hilliard: A four-mile stretch of Route 611 in Berlin is now named after Corporal Glenn Hilliard, just minutes from his family's home. The dedication comes one year after he was killed in the line of duty.
Tuesday: Rookery North Project Delayed: The re-vamped Rookery North in Milford is a bit delayed. The golf course is now expected to open in the spring instead of this September. The developer says supply chain issues caused the delay.
Wednesday: Recovery Home Expansion Denied: A Harbeson home that helps those recovering from addiction has been denied the chance to expand. Attack Addiction hoped to expand to up to sixteen beds, but that was denied by Sussex County Council, citing state code.
Thursday: Timeline for Trail: DelDOT says if funding comes through as planned, it will finish the Lewes-Georgetown Trail by 2026. Work on the six-point-five-mile stretch between Fisher and Airport Roads.
Friday: Overdose Statistics Up: According to a report done by the Division of Forensic Science, overdose deaths went up twenty-five percent in Sussex County during last year's fourth quarter. The report also states fentanyl was present in eighty-five percent of overdose deaths.