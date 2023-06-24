DELMARVA - From an inaugural Juneteenth celebration to Delaware's Congresswoman launching a bid for U.S. Senate, it was a busy week on Delmarva.
Monday: Juneteenth: Milford held its first-ever Juneteenth celebration. People gathered in Bicentennial Park for speakers, food, and shopping.
Tuesday: Ocean City Weed Ordinance: Town Council voted to pass an ordinance prohibiting weed bars and a temporary moratorium on licenses for growing, processing and selling.
Wednesday: Lisa Blunt Rochester Announces bid for U.S. Senate: Delaware Democrat Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester launched her Senate campaign. She is the first to officially make a bid for the seat vacated by the retiring Tom Carper.
Thursday: Rain and Drought: The deluge of rain brought relief for some farmers and pain for others, many saying rain can make fruit ripen faster, meaning they can pick them sooner, but not too soon.
Friday: Piping Plovers Found: Part of a Cape Henlopen Surf Fishing beach will closed due to the discovery of a piping plover nest. Its the first since 2016, a huge sign for the endangered species. 800 feet of the beach will close, disconnecting Herring Point and Gordons Pond Beach access until probably August.