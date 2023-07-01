Here's a look at the week's top stories:
Monday: Historic Run for Congress: Delaware State Senator Sarah McBride announced her run for Congress for the seat currently held by Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is running for Senate. If elected, McBride would be the first openly transgender member of Congress.
Tuesday: Lightning Strikes Restaurant: An apparent lightning strike is to blame for a fire at Smokers Barbecue Pit in Ocean City. The restaurant is closed for repairs, with the interior and part of the exterior badly burned.
Wednesday: Lake Plan in Rehoboth Beach: Officials are working to improve poor water quality and flooding at Lake Comegys and Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach. The Army Corps recommended updating upkeep requirements and management practices.
Thursday: Code Red Air Quality: Air quality decreased to a Code Red once again due to smoke and haze. Everyone was urged to limit time outdoors, especially those with health conditions.
Friday: Busy Beaches Ahead of Holiday: Thousands of people flocked to the beaches for the Fourth of July weekend. AAA anticipates 142,000 Delawareans will travel at least 50 miles or more for Independence Day.