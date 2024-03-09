Delmarva - Here are a few stories you may have missed this week.
Monday: Residents of Angola tell CoastTV that they are unhappy about a Royal Farms gas station proposal. The project has sparked controversy among locals concerned about its potential impact on the community. Royal Farms is defending its plans through a newly launched website called angolarofo.com, allowing people to sign a petition supporting the gas station's location.
Tuesday: Delaware Governor John Carney delivered his final State of the State address. The Governor covered topics ranging from climate change, to education funding, and gun control. Carney highlighted the State's achievements and outlined priorities for the future.
Wednesday: The Ocean City Police Department released its annual report detailing crimes committed over the past year. While some safety measures improved, others declined. Special enforcement and narcotics arrests decreased by 15, but Major crimes increased by 6.
Thursday: Troopers arrested 19-year-old Gerod Sturgis following a shooting incident after a Sussex Central basketball game. An investigation revealed a 15-year-old had shot at a car, with Sturgis aiding in the escape. Sturgis faces charges related to the shooting.
Friday: Milford has added electric car chargers to its downtown area. The charging stations are located in the municipal parking lot on North East Front Street. The goal for the city is to attract more visitors. Milford hopes these chargers will fuel downtown business as people travel from Route One and Route One Thirteen to charge up.