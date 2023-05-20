From an airport master plan to Jimmie Allen's public apology about an affair, here's the news that dominated Delmarva this week:
Monday: Kathy McGuiness Appeals Conviction: Former State Auditor Kathy McGuiness appealed her conviction to the Delaware Supreme Court. McGuiness's legal team told WRDE that she says she was denied her right to a fair trial. McGuinness's attorney Steve Wood says both parties are filing briefings with the Delaware Supreme Court. Briefings will be completed on May 22nd. Then the court will decide whether to order oral arguments or not.
Tuesday: Ocean City Special Event Zone: Increased fines and lower speeds are in effect in Ocean City through Sunday due to the 32nd annual Cruisin' OC event. The town's special event zone expires at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Wednesday: Delaware Coastal Airport Master Plan: The Sussex County Airport Advisory Committee met Wednesday to discuss a hangar project and Airport Master Plan for the Delaware Coastal Airport. Airport Manager Robert Bryant says he doesn't see any commercial airlines landing there anytime soon, but he says one potential change would be to extend the current runway. The costs and timeline are still being calculated.
Thursday: Proposed Gun Legislation for Handguns: A bill is waiting to be heard by the Delaware House that would require a background check, firearms training, and an application for a permit to purchase a handgun. Supporters say more rules are needed for buying handguns, but people against the bill say enough rules are in place.
Friday: Jimmie Allen's Apology: Since recent allegations of sexual harrassment and abuse towards Jimmie Allen were released, the singer has publicly taken to social media to apologize to his wife regarding the affair. After reviewing the Frozen Farmer's website, they no longer list Allen's "Miss Angie's Peach Cobbler Frobert" on the menu. The owner told WRDE that she was unauthorized to confirm if the flavor had been removed.