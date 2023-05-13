Week in Review May 8-12.

Here are some of the stories that captured Delmarva's attention from May 8 through May 12.
Monday: Hotel Parking Updates in Rehoboth Beach
As of Monday, Rehoboth Beach hotels will no longer have to have more than one parking spot per room. A recommendation to do so from the city's planning commission was turned down by the mayor and city council. The city has decided to move forward with a parking and transportation study that will look at parking issues in the midst of a busy summer season.
Tuesday: Sussex County Land Conserved
The Sussex County government will soon be purchasing over 300 acres of land. The properties are located south of Milton and near Seaford and will cost nearly $2 million. Once purchased, the Milton property will be turned into a new nature preserve for future generations to enjoy. Despite heavy development throughout the Sussex County, the county council says that preserving land is among its highest priorities.
Wednesday: Ocean City Prioritizes Lifeguards
Following the death of a swimmer off the coast of Ocean City last weekend, the town has given its beach patrol funding to provide overtime and a $500 signing bonus for new lifeguards. Lifeguards will begin in Ocean City over Memorial Day weekend.
Thursday: Sussex Tech New School Plans
Preliminary site plans for Sussex Tech were approved on Thursday. Changes could include more parking lots and entrances to the school as well as new playing fields and a new main building. The project will be funded partially from the state and from Sussex County taxpayers. Approval is still needed from additional state agencies and could take months.
Friday: Jimmie Allen Accusations
Milton native and country singer Jimmie Allen faces a civil lawsuit from his former manager. The woman alleges that Allen sexually harassed and assaulted her from 2020 through 2022, including claims that she was raped in a hotel room in March 2021. Allen denies these accusations and has said he will take legal action to protect his reputation.