REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Four Maryland women are facing felony charges after police say the group stole thousands of dollars from Rehoboth Beach outlet stores.
According to Delaware State Police, a number of outlet stores had reported three to four women stealing from them over the past three months. On Saturday as troopers were conducting proactive patrols, a black sedan drove into the Bayside outlets with a piece of paper covering its license plate. As the trooper stopped the car, police say one woman hopped out of the car and removed the paper. In the car, police say they found tools used to remove security tags from merchandise, and several empty shopping bags.
Police say driver Antonia Risby, 26, of Baltimore, MD, and passengers, Adaja Cozart, 24, of Middle River, MD, Jasmin Burgess, 21, Gwynn Oak, MD, and Cemone Massenberg, 25, of Baltimore, MD all intended to steal from the outlets that day. DSP says Risby specifically was linked to stealing over $11,000 worth of merchandise from the Gap Outlet Store, Victoria's Secret Outlet Store, and Under Armour Factory Store.
While the charges range for each woman, all are facing felony charges. More information can be found here.