Georgetown Dog Park committee holds first meeting

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Georgetown Dog Park Committee held its first meeting Thursday night.
The committee's goal is to figure out the details of where a proposed dog park could go in Georgetown, as well as discussing upkeep of the park, how the park would function and more.
Committee member and Georgetown town council member Angela Townend says the idea came on after interest was put forward by neighbors- but there is a lot to figure out with this idea before anything can be approved or finalized.
"I would love to have members of the committee each take a different town, go visit their dog parks to see how they're run, what problems they've had in the past, and do our research first before we go looking for property," she said.
Townsend said she believes the meetings will be held once a month. This proposal is still in very early stages.