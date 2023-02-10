Georgetown Town Council To Discuss Committee For 'Great Fund'

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Because of the confederate flag on the Georgetown Historic Society property, things may have to change with the Georgetown town council.
The council will be discussing forming a committee to review applications for "The great fund"- after the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice claimed council members did not comply with state's open government laws as it pertains to the fund when giving $25,000 to the Confederate flag flying historical society.
The town code has required a committee since 2007, but council never formed one.
Town manager Gene Dvornick said it may be time to revisit the rules.
"Times changed from when it was enacted in 2007," he said. "So certainly the time is right to review and maybe the time to change how we do things, or modify or better solidify, is appropriate now."
Dvornick says it is now being discussed after the the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice brought the issue to light.
We spoke with council member Penuel Barrett who was not available for an interview, but when asked for a comment on the formation of a committee, he said quote "I think it's fine the way it is."
Town council will be discussing the potential committee on February 13th at 6:30. The meeting is at town hall.