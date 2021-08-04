Girl, 12, Recovering After Apparent Shark Bite in Ocean City

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and rough waters. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wind shift from southwest to west- northwest is expected this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&