WILMINGTON, Del. - Governor Carney formally extended Delaware's Public Health Emergency Order for COVID-19 Friday. The Governor says that the extra 30 days will help Delaware medical providers continue vaccination and testing.
“It’s important that we continue to stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” said Governor Carney. “Keep doing the things we know that work. Stay home if you’re sick and get tested. Consider masking up in public indoor settings or if you are at a higher risk for illness. Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible.”
According to Delaware law, Public Health Emergency Declarations must be renewed every 30 days.