MILTON, Del. - The group Grass Roots Rescue in Milton is racing against time to help about 130 dogs in need find foster homes. The dogs, if matched with a foster family, will arrive on Saturday, July 29.
Sadly, the organization expects that about 20 to 50 percent of the dogs entering shelters will not make it out.
The application to foster a dog through Grass Roots Rescue can be found on the organization's website at grrde.org/volunteer. More photos and information about specific dogs in need of fostering and adoption can be found on Facebook. The group says it covers all needed supplies and approved vetting. If you have further questions you can email the group at Grassrootsde@gmail.com.