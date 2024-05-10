CRISFIELD, MD – In 1938 crab pickers were fed up with their working conditions in Maryland. That's when 600 predominantly African American women launched the Crab Pickers Strike. These workers protested wage cuts and demanded union recognition during a five-week walkout.
Before the walkout pay rates had been slashed to $.05 per gallon of crabmeat. Through the efforts of these strong women, an agreement was reached with the packinghouse owners, that agreement returned pay to $.35 per gallon and it also recognized the cannery union.
Friday, a new roadside marker was unveiled to commemorate the moment. Holy Pickers Union Center and Shiloh United Methodist Church helped celebrate the moment. “This historical marker is a tribute to the legacy of the African women who were the backbone to the economy and seafood industry in Crisfield,” said the Reverend Emanuel Johnson, pastor of Shiloh United Methodist Church.
Maryland Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary for Transportation Equity and Engagement Tony Bridges commended the bravery those women showed and their significant role in Maryland’s history.
The unveiling coincided with the 86th anniversary of the strike's end, symbolizing the women's victory in restoring fair pay rates. Shiloh United Methodist Church, a haven for strikers, played a crucial role in the historic event. The marker nomination was supported by Holy Pickers Union Center and Shiloh United Methodist Church, highlighting untold stories of Maryland's past.
