DELAWARE - It is National Consumer Protection Week all across the country. The Department of Justice (DOJ) uses this week to raise awareness about the different ways that Americans are being scammed out of their money.
In Delaware, the Consumer Protection Unit (CPU) is hosting in-person events and sharing digital content to educate people and prevent people from being taken advantage of. As a part of that plan, the DOJ has released a list showing the top ten scams being used in The First State.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of a scam or fraud you are encouraged to file a report.