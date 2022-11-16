Homelessness Has Doubled In Delaware Since 2019

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The number of people who don't have a warm place to stay has more than doubled since 2019, according to Housing Alliance Delaware.
Here in Sussex County, one in three people have experienced homelessness this year.
Rachel Stucker with the Housing Alliance Delaware says that these issues are traced back to multiple things such as the housing market and COVID-19.
"We get calls every day from people who say they've been paying 900 dollars a month for years," she said. "And are now being asked to pay fourteen hundred dollars a month.
Homeless advocates like Toni Short say they want to provide housing for the less fortunate, but simply do not have any funding from the state or federal levels to do so.
"It's a shame when you have a ninety five year old woman sleeping in her car at Walmart because she got evicted from her place for one reason or another," she said. "It's a shame that a family that doesn't have a place anymore because of loss of employment. It makes me feel bad because it makes me feel like I didn't do my job to help them move forward."
According to the alliance, Delaware has the fourth highest amounts of foreclosures on homes out of the fifty states.