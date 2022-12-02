Inflation Making Some Shoppers And Business Owners Less Merry This Holiday Season

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Shoppers are flocking to the streets of Lewes.
But inflation is making things difficult for business owners and shoppers around the area.
According to the Bureau Of Labor Statistics, inflation has increased by over seven percent in the last twelve months. Michiko Seto owns businesses in Lewes and in Milford.
She had to raise her prices so she could keep the doors open.
"Everybody's prices are going up," she said. "And just realize, small businesses, everything is going up- our utilities, our credit card costs, employees, we had to increase payroll so much we can't afford it."
Some shoppers like Melanie Aulbach have had to change their shopping strategies this year.
"I'm looking for coupons," she said. "I've seen higher prices an that's making me more apt to look for the deals."
Seto says that other problems facing small businesses this holiday season are lack of staffing and supply chain issues.