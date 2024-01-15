COASTTV'S MATT PENCEK: "Why are you running for governor?"
JERRY PRICE: "I think I could do the best job. I don't hear any politicians talking about hiring more police, how to use those police when hired."
"Also, hospital bills, they should only be able to charge you up to the Medicaid amount if your insurance doesn't cover it."
PENCEK: "Was there something that sparked you to run? It sounds like you've had a long career in law enforcement. Now, 'I'm running for governor.' Was there some sort of thing that sparked that?"
PRICE: "Yes, because of the drugs on the street nowadays. It's insane. There are just too many drugs and it doesn't seem like any of the politicians are handling it right, so I think it's just my duty to serve the people of Delaware and make it a safe state."