Seaford, De -Former gubernatorial candidate, Julianne Murray, on Monday officially filed as a candidate for the Office of Attorney General for the State of Delaware.
Murray first announced her candidacy on September 16, 2021, on the front steps of the Wilmington Police Department. “Today we are just making it official.” stated Julianne Murray.
Since September, Murray has made numerous appearances and traveled all over the state spreading her message that everyone has a vested interest in law and order and public safety. “All Delawareans, regardless of political party or walk of life, have a vested interest in getting guns out of the hands of criminals. I love the citizens of Delaware and pledge to make our streets safer.”
“The Office of the Attorney General should not be a politicized. Yet it currently is. The job of the Attorney General is to enforce the law and apply the law equally,” stated Murray.
Murray also noted that Delaware’s current AG is out of favor with law enforcement because of her failure to prosecute. “The Attorney General is the Top Cop and needs to back law enforcement that discharge their duties lawfully,” stated Murray.