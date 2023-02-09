LEWES, Del.- Eagles trading cards, gear and Eagles memorabilia line the home of the McCarthy's in Lewes.
Four generations of die-hard Eagles fans are all ready for the big game.
And it all starts with ninety six year old Mary McCarthy. She says being an Eagles fan is a must in her family.
"They better be Eagles Fans or they won't get in the front door!" she said. "I had an uncle who took me to football when I was in fourth grade so, I've been an Eagles fan from there on in."
McCarthy's love for the birds has been passed on to the entire family- consisting of eighteen members. One of the biggest fans is Brian McCarthy, who says the love for the team is a part of what makes McCarthy's identity.
"It's been a continuity for us, through the ups and downs, through life, one thing we always came together for was sports," he said. "The Eagles really brought it home for us."
Brian's daughter Angelina says she has a lot of fond memories with the Eagles.
"My nana, my pop pop, my dad, they are all huge Eagles fans, so it's kind of carried with me.," she said.
The McCarthys will be watching the game from home with family and friends, and plan on attending the Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia if the Eagles win.