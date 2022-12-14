Lewes's Gas-Powered Tool Ban Pushed Back To December 2025

LEWES, Del.- Lewes city council voted to delay their ban on some gas-powered tools until December of 2025.
According to the city, the focus in now on making sure the transition from gas-powered to battery powered tools, as seamless as possible for all parties involved.
Lewes's gas-powered tool ban was passed by City Council in 2020 out of environmental concerns and noise complaints. It was initially set to go into effect on the first day of 2023.
But the council's move to push back this ban comes from a place of concern for small businesses and a current lack of technology.
"This gives an additional three years for the technology to evolve and for both homeowners and landscape contractors to add these things to their inventory for use," said City Manager Ann Marie Townshend.
Townshend said that there are plans for potential incentives for people to make the switch to electric earlier, but those plans are in very early stages.