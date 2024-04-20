The first batch of light showers has reached the coastline and will move offshore over the next few hours. Additional light showers are expected overnight. The area will remain overcast for the rest of tonight due to a weak onshore flow that funnels in moisture under an inversion. Rainfall could reach up to two tenths of an inch, which is not expected to be impactful overall. Patchy fog is possible tonight, particularly along the coast and in the higher elevations of NW NJ and the southern Poconos. Overnight temperatures will remain mild, hovering in the mid to upper 40s.
The cold front is forecasted to move offshore tomorrow morning, concluding shower activity in the coastal plain by late morning. The skies should clear relatively quickly as dry air moves in, bringing sunlight for the first time in days. This change will be welcomed, and the afternoon is expected to be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 60s.
Short Term Forecast (6 AM Saturday Morning Through Monday):
Dry conditions are anticipated for the local area throughout the short term. The cold front will continue moving south and east of the Mid-Atlantic throughout the weekend, with its tail extending back through the Mid-Atlantic and Gulf Coast. High pressure will dominate over the weekend and into the start of the new work week. A low-pressure system developing on the old frontal boundary will push the front north as a warm front, but this system will remain well south of the region. Consequently, any rainfall on Sunday will stay south of Delaware.
Temperatures will be chilly over the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 50s to around 60 on Sunday and in the low to mid-60s on Monday. Overnight lows will range from the 30s to low 40s. Patchy frost may occur in the southern Poconos late Saturday night.