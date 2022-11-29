Low-digit Surf Fishing Tags Carry Sentimental Value on Delmarva

DELAWARE- Low-digit surf fishing tags are a staple on Delmarva, many people cherishing their tags forever.
The number one surf fishing tag sold in 2016 for $26,000 to Jim Weller.
Weller has been attending the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's low-digit tag auctions since their beginnings.
"I bought number 70 and number 102. That was at the first one," Weller said.
Weller has spent seventy $76,000 in total. He is no surf fisherman, but these tags are a way to give back.
"I focused on numbers that matched fire departments. Then my goal was to donate them back to the fire departments to auction off or sell as a fundraiser," Weller said.
For Weller, the tags are a business deal. For others, the tags hold sentimental value.
"I knew it was going to be something that was left down. I'll keep it as long as I can and then I'll pass it down to one of the kids or all of the kids," Green said.
Jerry Green has number five. He said it's a number he picked specially.
"I've got five people in my family. my wife, myself and my three kids," he said.
The money directly funds the parks where the tags are used.
"We spend that money to enhance things like air stations and other features around the surf fishing program," Greg Abbott, with DNREC, said.
Weller doesn't intend to sell his number one tag, unless it is for around $50,000. However, DNREC's auction will continue through December 9th. Bids can be made at usgovbid.com.