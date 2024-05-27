RaceElection YearElection LevelElection Type
U.S. Senate - Maryland Democratic Primary 2024NationalPrimary
Candidates Pct. Votes
U.S. Senate - Maryland Democratic Primary Angela Alsobrooks Winner 54.0%
243,637
U.S. Senate - Maryland Democratic Primary David Trone 41.9%
188,891
U.S. Senate - Maryland Democratic Primary Michael W. Cobb, Sr. 0.8%
3,474
U.S. Senate - Maryland Democratic Primary Joseph Perez 0.8%
3,457
U.S. Senate - Maryland Democratic Primary Scottie J. Griffin 0.6%
2,609
U.S. Senate - Maryland Democratic Primary Marcellus Crews 0.5%
2,407
U.S. Senate - Maryland Democratic Primary Brian E. Frydenborg 0.5%
2,283
U.S. Senate - Maryland Democratic Primary Andrew Wildman 0.4%
1,734
U.S. Senate - Maryland Democratic Primary Robert K. Houton 0.3%
1,372
U.S. Senate - Maryland Democratic Primary Steven Seuferer 0.3%
1,221
(100%) precincts reporting
Updated
RaceElection YearElection LevelElection Type
U.S. Senate - Maryland Republican Primary 2024NationalPrimary
Candidates Pct. Votes
U.S. Senate - Maryland Republican Primary Larry Hogan Winner 61.9%
147,563
U.S. Senate - Maryland Republican Primary Robin Ficker 30.1%
71,726
U.S. Senate - Maryland Republican Primary Chris Chaffee 3.3%
7,908
U.S. Senate - Maryland Republican Primary Lorie R. Friend 2.0%
4,802
U.S. Senate - Maryland Republican Primary John A. Myrick 1.7%
4,146
U.S. Senate - Maryland Republican Primary Moe H. Barakat 0.7%
1,738
U.S. Senate - Maryland Republican Primary Laban Y. Seyoum 0.2%
586
(100%) precincts reporting
Updated
RaceDistrictElection YearElection LevelElection Type
U.S. Congress - Maryland Democratic Primary 12024NationalPrimary
Candidates Pct. Votes
U.S. Congress - Maryland Democratic Primary Blane H. Miller Winner 60.0%
17,644
U.S. Congress - Maryland Democratic Primary Blessing T. Oluwadare 40.0%
11,760
(100%) precincts reporting
Updated
RaceDistrictElection YearElection LevelElection Type
U.S. Congress - Maryland Republican Primary 12024NationalPrimary
Candidates Pct. Votes
U.S. Congress - Maryland Republican Primary Andy Harris * Winner 78.4%
49,151
U.S. Congress - Maryland Republican Primary Chris Bruneau, Sr. 15.6%
9,804
U.S. Congress - Maryland Republican Primary Michael S. Lemon 6.0%
3,732
* = incumbent (100%) precincts reporting
Updated

