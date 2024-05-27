|Race
|Election Year
|Election Level
|Election Type
|U.S. Senate - Maryland Democratic Primary
|2024
|National
|Primary
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Angela Alsobrooks Winner
|54.0%
|
|243,637
|David Trone
|41.9%
|
|188,891
|Michael W. Cobb, Sr.
|0.8%
|
|3,474
|Joseph Perez
|0.8%
|
|3,457
|Scottie J. Griffin
|0.6%
|
|2,609
|Marcellus Crews
|0.5%
|
|2,407
|Brian E. Frydenborg
|0.5%
|
|2,283
|Andrew Wildman
|0.4%
|
|1,734
|Robert K. Houton
|0.3%
|
|1,372
|Steven Seuferer
|0.3%
|
|1,221
|(100%) precincts reporting
|Race
|Election Year
|Election Level
|Election Type
|U.S. Senate - Maryland Republican Primary
|2024
|National
|Primary
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Larry Hogan Winner
|61.9%
|
|147,563
|Robin Ficker
|30.1%
|
|71,726
|Chris Chaffee
|3.3%
|
|7,908
|Lorie R. Friend
|2.0%
|
|4,802
|John A. Myrick
|1.7%
|
|4,146
|Moe H. Barakat
|0.7%
|
|1,738
|Laban Y. Seyoum
|0.2%
|
|586
|(100%) precincts reporting
|Race
|District
|Election Year
|Election Level
|Election Type
|U.S. Congress - Maryland Democratic Primary
|1
|2024
|National
|Primary
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Blane H. Miller Winner
|60.0%
|
|17,644
|Blessing T. Oluwadare
|40.0%
|
|11,760
|(100%) precincts reporting
|Race
|District
|Election Year
|Election Level
|Election Type
|U.S. Congress - Maryland Republican Primary
|1
|2024
|National
|Primary
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Andy Harris * Winner
|78.4%
|
|49,151
|Chris Bruneau, Sr.
|15.6%
|
|9,804
|Michael S. Lemon
|6.0%
|
|3,732
|* = incumbent
|(100%) precincts reporting
