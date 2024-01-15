"I don't think it's fair to say it's a coincidence because in other places around the country, it's rising. I think it's a few things."
"Number one is housing. You find, when you provide people housing and stability, when there are correlations, potentially causation that we've seen for years between unemployment rates and crime rates... When people have jobs and when they have housing, when they have stability, you're going to see less crime."
"We purchased one of the largest hotels in New Castle County, the Sheraton, and turned it into the Hope Center, an emergency housing facility. Over 3,100 Delawareans, over 3,100- this is a small state. Over 3,100 Delawareans have now spent at least one night there. Over 300 families have gone through our program. It is a short-term program and they've now moved out into stable living outside of the Hope Center, which is key. It's huge. I think that's had some impact on reducing crime."
"We've also done some really creative things with policeman Vaughn Bond, who is known as the first black police chief in New Castle County history. What he's not recognized for is, I think he's the first ever to have a psychology degree. He studied psychology at Delaware State University. In his first year as police chief he walked into my office and said, 'Matt, out in Seattle, they're sending out mental health professionals with police officers. Why don't we do that here in New Castle County?'"
"We started the first behavioral health unit of any police agency in the state of Delaware, one of the only ones in the country, one of the first ones in the country. We now have trained mental health professionals and trained substance use disorder professionals going out with police officers. I read a study that said, I think, 18 percent of police instances have a mental health aspect. I said that to Colonel Bond, to the chief at the time, and he said, 'That stat's wrong. I think it's 100 percent.'"
"So many instances have mental health or substance use aspects. We're putting people who have that expertise out with police officers, and as you can expect, that enables us to do a better job diffusing crime instead of enabling it or expanding it."