MILFORD, Del. — Milford Police detectives are investigating a shooting that happened early on June 9. According to the Milford Police Department, officers were sent over to Bayhealth Sussex Campus for a report of a shooting victim around 4:35 a.m.
MPD claims the shooting took place in the area of Allen Way and Tull Way at the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex in Milford. The 37-year-old male victim arrived at Bayhealth Sussex Campus in a private car with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Daniel Burgos at Milford Police at 302-422-8081 ext. 5170 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online.