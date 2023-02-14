Milton Town Council Discusses Allowing Backyard Chickens

MILTON, Del.- Milton Town Council is discussing allowing chickens within town limits in citizens' backyards.
Chickens and other livestock are currently not allowed within the town.
One chicken owner, Joe Mulhern, says chickens offer a lot of benefits.
"Regular chickens are good with kids," he said. "They do a really good job of eating bugs all day going up to you. They like to be pet sometimes, but they keep to themselves, really."
But others have some reservations on allowing chickens in town limits.
"It would attract a lot of wild animals to come in, and look for food," said Connie Payton of Milton. Payton added too that chickens can be very noisy.
The proposal was sent to planning and zoning to review potential downsides of bringing the birds to town.