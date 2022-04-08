MILTON, Del.- Two people were hurt after a car accident on Route One just south of Cave Neck Road.
According to the Lewes Fire Department, the accident appeared to be caused by a driver trying to get across the roadway near the Red Mill Inn. LFD says one person was trapped and unconscious in their car before firefighters were able to get them out.
"Be very careful when you are trying to make turns off Coastal Highway," Safety Officer Greg Bennett told WRDE. ""Make sure you have adequate distance to cross the road."
Bennett says two people were airlifted to Christiana Hospital with serious injuries. The accident closed part of Coastal Highway Friday morning, but all lanes are reopen.